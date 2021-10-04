Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 372.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

