Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.