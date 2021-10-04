Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of ViacomCBS worth $243,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.