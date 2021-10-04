Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $248,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

