Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $225,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.