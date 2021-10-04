Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of PPG Industries worth $227,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

