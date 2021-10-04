DistX (DISTX) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. DistX has a total market cap of $12,808.61 and $33,035.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00099372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00141473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,255.91 or 0.99962715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.56 or 0.06856632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

