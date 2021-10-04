DMarket Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DMarket coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $948,864.26 and approximately $259.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.40 or 0.08894003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00301121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00114491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars.

