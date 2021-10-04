Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

