DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
