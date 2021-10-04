DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 111.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 819,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 431,427 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 361,795 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 200,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 55.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

