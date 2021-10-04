Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Up 63.7% in September

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

DVD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 34,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,772. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Dover Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

