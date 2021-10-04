Dow Chemical Co. DE Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,407,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,500,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.52. 445,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,148. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $121.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.