Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Buys £4,238.45 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Joanna de Montgros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Joanna de Montgros bought 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.36) on Monday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

