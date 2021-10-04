DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11). Approximately 96,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.43. The stock has a market cap of £48.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

