Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.91. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 2,311 shares.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

The firm has a market cap of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

