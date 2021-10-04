DubaiCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054078 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006913 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002062 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

