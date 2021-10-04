Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 88.0% in September

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUNE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,917. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

