Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURYY remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

