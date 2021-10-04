E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $23,912,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $10,091,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.