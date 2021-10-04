Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $58.70. 86,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. FMR LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

