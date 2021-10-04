Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.49

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 79 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
