Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EFSI remained flat at $$34.20 during trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

