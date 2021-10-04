EasyFi (EZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.27 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00011276 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $13.96 million and $6.27 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

