Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,650. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

