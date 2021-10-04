Edgewood Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

SEER traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,285. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

