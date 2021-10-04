Edgewood Management LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgewood Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $62,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,937. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

