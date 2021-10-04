Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.