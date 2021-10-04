Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 91.9% in September

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Eisai stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

