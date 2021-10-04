Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.61). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,242. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

