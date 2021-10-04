Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $22.50

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

