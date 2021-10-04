Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,957,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,531 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $308,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,248. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

