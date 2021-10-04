Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$881.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.