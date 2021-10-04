Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the August 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $$10.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. Energean has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

