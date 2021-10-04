Enjin Coin Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $248.65 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.12 or 0.08573253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00278458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00113990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

