Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Enova International stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,015. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.