Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $462.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

