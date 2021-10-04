Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,219 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

