Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 389 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter.

BKF opened at $48.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

