Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

