Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $774.21 million, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

