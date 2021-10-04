Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of STN opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

