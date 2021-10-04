Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $256.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

