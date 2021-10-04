Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

NYSE AVB opened at $222.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average is $210.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.