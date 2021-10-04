Ergoteles LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

