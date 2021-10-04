Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 123,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNCE stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

