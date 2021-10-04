Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 33,500 LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

