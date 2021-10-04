Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

