Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 21,900 Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

