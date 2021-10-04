Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 5,900 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,246 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

