Ergoteles LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after acquiring an additional 93,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innospec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.